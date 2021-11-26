Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Friday 26 November 2021

Rain, some heavy, moving south, then colder with blustery heavy showers, falling as snow over high ground. Severe gales into northern areas with blizzards in the Scottish mountains later.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Cold Saturday with mixture of rain, sleet and snow showers, accompanied by gales. Improving through Sunday; widely fine after frosty start, but further cloud/rain slowly spreading in from the west.

London Weather forecast for today:

A mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of showery rain, heavy at times, although some brighter spells are possible in the afternoon. Brisk winds will ease later in the day. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <40%

Very windy and cold Saturday with rain clearing southwards through the morning. Generally fine and dry Sunday and Monday with light winds, but cold. Cloud and rain later on Monday.

