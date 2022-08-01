Rishi Sunak has acknowledged he is “playing catch-up” to Liz Truss as he seemingly claimed the Tory leadership race’s sought-after underdog status.

A BMG Research poll of party faithful for the i newspaper was the latest to put Ms Truss ahead of Mr Sunak with a double-digit lead, a survey of Tory councillors saw the two contenders nearly neck-and-neck.

Ms Truss was on 31 per cent and Mr Sunak on 28 per cent among 511 local Conservative politicians polled by Savanta ComRes.

If you listen to Darren Grimes Sunak should withdraw and let Truss take the top job.

Why doesn’t Rishi Sunak just withdraw? It’s over. Let’s get a Prime Minister installed to deal with the very serious issues that the country is facing. — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) August 1, 2022

Dad

It seems one person who doesn’t have her backing is her own father.

The Express reports that the politician’s father John Truss, emeritus professor of pure mathematics at the University of Leeds, is said to be “so appalled” by his daughter’s “conversion to extreme right-wing politics” it impacts their relationship, according to one colleague.

TIL Liz Truss's dad is a left wing professor of pure mathematics. pic.twitter.com/SigOYpWrAZ — bat020 (@bat020) July 31, 2022

Liz’s political background isn’t true blue.

Mr Truss and his wife Priscilla took their daughter on protest marches in the 1980s against Margaret Thatcher’s government.

Back in 1994 she told the Liberal Democrat party conference she was campaigning against the monarchy.

"We Liberal Democrats believe in opportunity for all"



Liz Truss – then in her teens – tells the 1994 Lib Dem conference about being filmed by #Newsnight campaigning against the monarchy pic.twitter.com/5TNfI8lUDX — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 20, 2022

If you would like to know more about Truss, campaigner Femi has compiled some information.

Who is Liz Truss?



We should probably know more about our next Prime Minister than just her views on cheese and pork. pic.twitter.com/aj5uEmJujg — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 31, 2022

This video by Peter Stefanovic calls out Truss’s claims she would get more hard-working renters on the housing ladder.

“As Prime Minister I would help more hard-working renters get on the housing ladder” says Liz Truss



It is of course complete boll**** pic.twitter.com/9xxM63yQei — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 31, 2022

Related: Truss has ability to shift ‘unblinkingly’ from one fiercely held belief to another – her former Oxford professor says