Nadine Dorries was filmed rushing through the doors of Number 10 as Boris Johnson’s embattled administration was hit by two sensational resignations.

Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary following embarrassing revelations about the Chris Pincher affair.

Earlier today it emerged that the prime minister had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.

Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at a private members’ club, but Mr Johnson was told about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

The Prime Minister acknowledged he should have sacked Mr Pincher when he was told about the claims against him when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019, but instead Mr Johnson went on to appoint him to other government roles.

Asked if that was an error, Mr Johnson said: “I think it was a mistake and I apologise for it. In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do.

“I apologise to everybody who has been badly affected by it. I want to make absolutely clear that there’s no place in this Government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power.”

The Prime Minister’s authority had already been damaged by a confidence vote which saw 41% of his MPs vote against him.

The loss of crunch by-elections in Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield in June triggered the resignation of party chairman Oliver Dowden.

But the resignations of Mr Javid – a former leadership contender – and Mr Sunak, viewed as a potential successor to the Prime Minister, mean Mr Johnson’s position is now perilous.

Luckily, he will always have one person he can rely on:

Nadine Dorries rushing to be by Boris Johnson's side at this difficult time. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yTBfvaFVTr — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 5, 2022

Related: ‘IT’S HAPPENING’ trends as Sunak and Javid sensationally quit