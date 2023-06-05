Recaps of John Bercow schooling Nigel Farage on Brexit have been doing the rounds on social media after the former UKIPer’s astonishing admission that the split with the European Union has failed.

The pair came to blows on GB News as the weight of evidence stacked against Brexit continued to mount at the start of the year.

Bercow described Farage’s scapegoating surrounding recent economic turmoil as “nonsense on stilts” in a heated row.

“What Nigel wants to do … is to blame someone else, so it’s mysterious forces,” he said, “a fifth or sixth estate.”

Bercow called on Farage to “do better” and admit Brexit was the “biggest foreign policy mistake of the post-war period.”

To be fair to Farage, he has gone part way in doing that since.

But this clip will still stand as a superb piece of TV gold:

Related: Hundreds of billboards with ‘Brexit has failed’ set to be erected in Farage’s honour