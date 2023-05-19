Led By Donkeys’ new campaign to make Nigel Farage’s new Brexit slogan famous has surpassed its original target – by a whopping £65,000.

The former UKIPer joined a chorus of Brexiteers who have been forced to admit that the UK’s split with the EU is not all it’s cracked up to be this week.

Speaking to Victoria Derbyshire on Newsnight, he was forced to confront growing evidence mounted against Brexit.

He said: “We haven’t actually benefitted from Brexit when we could have done.

“What Brexit has proved is that our politicians are about as useless as the commissioners in Brussels were.”

Farage then went on to concede that “Brexit has failed” in an extraordinary climbdown.

Led By Donkeys have since launched a campaign to get the three-word slogan on giant billboards up and down the country.

The original target of £10,000 (20 billboards) has been easily surpassed, with £75,000 behind the campaign at the time of writing.

It could mean hundreds of billboards will start to appear across the country.

You can get behind it here:

Farage has finally admitted it. "Brexit has failed." Chip in now and let's make sure everybody knows what he said 👇https://t.co/ffhWctnv6j — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) May 17, 2023

