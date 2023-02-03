You can watch it below:

Farage and Bercow both appeared on GBNews to discuss if the nation’s decision to leave Brussels was a success.

Three years have passed since the United Kingdom exited the European Union earlier this week.

In response to Farage’s criticism of the government’s handling of Brexit, the former Speaker of the House of Commons asserted that the UK economy had suffered severely as a result of leaving the EU.

In an attack on Nigel Farage on GB News, John Bercow called Brexit a “grotesque miscalculation” and called it.

