Irony has been laid to rest after Kemi Badenoch called for a general election if Keir Starmer is removed as Labour leader.

For weeks there have been reports that potential challenges to Starmer’s leadership are being prepared, with rumours that disastrous results in Thursday’s elections could be the catalyst.

Unsurprisingly, the likes of the Conservatives and Reform are desperate for a general election and the opportunity to take advantage of Labour’s unpopularity at the moment.

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Speaking to the Telegraph this week, Conservative Party leader Badenoch said that a general election should be called if Starmer is ousted as PM because his replacement would not have a mandate to govern.

She told the publication: “I think the public should have their chance to have a say on what it is they want.”

It seems that Badenoch has suffered a typical bout of Tory memory loss about their time in power though.

It was of course her party who inflicted Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak’s premierships on the nation, neither of which decided to call an election once they became leader.

Before this, Boris Johnson waited six months after becoming Tory leader before he called an election.

Going even further back, it took almost a year for Theresa May to call a general election after she replaced David Cameron following his Brexit-induced resignation.

Many were quick to remind Badenoch of this and that perhaps preaching about prime ministers not having mandates wasn’t wise.

Funny didn't say this when Johnson went,Truss and later Sunak took over! They had no mandate but they still governed! Look like Kemis 'Selective Amnesia': is back! — Stephen baker (@Stephen39772645) May 6, 2026

Why was Kemi Badenoch not saying this when the Tory Party were going through Prime Ministers like cheap loo roll? — AmimeJ (@Amimej2026xae) May 6, 2026

Strange that Badenoch did not believe in GE when we went from Cameron to May or from Johnson to Truss or from Truss to Sunak. Makes you wonder if she actually ‘believes’ in anything and is motivated by party advantage alone!! Surely not??? — Bill Hennessy (@BillHennessy14) May 7, 2026

Like the Tories did when they replaced so many PMs? — Martin Brown (@martb1985) May 7, 2026

Strange how she never raised it after Boris Johnson's resignation & the catastrophe that was Truss – Badenoch's former boss – then Sunak, followed. It's almost as if she's weaponising this topic for political gain 🤔 https://t.co/nsEAmENkhv — Gardening in Spain (@sullivansa1) May 7, 2026

There is of course no requirement for a government to call a general election after a leadership change.

The Tories resisted these calls when they were in power and cycling through leaders, and any new Labour leader would almost certainly do the same, given the party still hold a massive majority in the Commons.