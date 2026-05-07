Nigel Farage was in no mood to hang around as he was questioned by Sky News’s Cathy Newman over the £5m he received from a crypto billionaire.

A week on from the Guardian breaking the story about the sum gifted to Farage by Thailand-based crypto billionaire and Reform mega-donor Christopher Harborne, many still have questions about the gift.

The main source of controversy over the money was that Farage did not declare it after becoming an MP.

Farage has argued he didn’t have to declare the £5m gift, which he claims was given to him by Harborne to help fund his personal security.

Others have questions about the timing of the gift and whether it influenced Farage’s U-turn decision to run as an MP in the 2024 election.

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Some are also wondering if the gift from Harborne ended up influencing Farage and Reform’s subsequent pro-crypto stance and investments.

And there are also concerns over whether a billionaire in Thailand giving Farage and Reform a total of £17m amounts to interference in British democracy.

But Farage and Reform seem unwilling to answer any of these questions.

The latest example of this came on Wednesday this week, when Farage ‘ran away’ from Sky’s Cathy Newman as she tried to get some answers from him about the money.

Sky's @CathyNewman questions Reform UK leader Nigel Farage over £5m gift from party donor.



Nigel Farage says he has “no case to answer” amid questions over the donation.



🔗 https://t.co/bPRCc5GkzU pic.twitter.com/14yV3xcmjA — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2026

Cathy Newman "Thailand-based Chris Harborne has given you and your party £17 million.. Interfering in democracy"



Nigel Farage runs away pic.twitter.com/s1K6Sx2Zmb — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 6, 2026

Last weekend, Farage dropped out from an appearance on Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC show at the last minute.

And Reform have declined invitations to appear on Newsnight and Politics Live this week to answer questions on topics including the £5m gift.

Meanwhile, the right-wing press have decided to swerve the story altogether it seems.