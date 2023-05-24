Nigel Farage was right when he said last week that Britain’s EU exit “has failed”.

The former leader of Ukip and the Brexit Party, who has been passionately campaigning for the split for decades, blamed the Conservatives for ruining the exit, saying Brexit supporters will never back them again.

It comes after new polling found just 9 per cent of Britons consider Brexit more of a success than a failure.

Some 62 per cent of people describe it as more of a failure, a YouGov survey shows.

Reacting to Farage’s statement, Mike Galsworthy, the chair of the European Movement, said we’re “starting to see an evolution from political figures supporting Brexit to them backing away from it.”

