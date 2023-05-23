Nigel Farage has said the relationship between Brexit supporters and the Tories is over.

Addressing new polling commissioned on the back of his own comments on the BBC, the former UKIPer blamed the Conservatives for “failing” on Brexit.

Only 9 per cent of Britons now consider Brexit more of a success than a failure, with some 62 per cent of people describing it as more of a failure.

The public opinion and data company said “Bregret” has reached new highs, as the number of Britons saying it was right to vote to leave the European Union in 2016 dropping to its lowest level ever, at 31 per cent.

Nearly double – 56 per cent – say it was the wrong move.

The number of Leave voters who think it was wrong hit the highest level to date, at 22 per cent, YouGov said.

Addressing the results on his GB News show, Farage moved to distance himself from the split – saying it is all the Tories’ fault.

Watch his comments below:

‘Thursday’s immigration figures will be the nail in the coffin for the relationship between the Tory party and Brexiteers.’@Nigel_Farage says the Tories have ‘failed’ on Brexit after a YouGov poll revealed 75% of Leave voters agree with the ex-Brexit Party leader. pic.twitter.com/3X6j1hv2Ce — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 22, 2023

