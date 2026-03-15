Nigel Farage has been accused of ‘throwing in the towel’, as the reality of governing continues to pose a challenge to the Reform. Council tax in Worcestershire is set to rise by 9% – one of the largest hikes in the country – and it has driven the MP for Clacton to despair.

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Earlier in the week, Nigel Farage told the media that he ‘wish Reform hadn’t bothered’ winning overall control of Worcestershire in the 2025 Local Elections, claiming that they were ‘on a hiding to nothing’ due to the perilous financial situation at the regional authority.

After trying nothing, it seems Reforms are already out of ideas…

“Worcestershire, I have to say, we took minority control of a virtually bankrupt council, I wish we hadn’t bothered. We didn’t win the election, we formed a coalition and we were always [going to be] on a hiding to nothing.” | Nigel Farage

Luke Charters, Labour MP for York Outer, has taken a swipe at Farage, accusing him of ‘giving up’ because things have become difficult. Some elected councillors had previously promised that Reform would slash council taxes. Needless to say, things haven’t panned out that way.

“Look at the disdain Reform is showing the public here. Farage says he wishes they ‘hadn’t bothered’ running a council facing financial difficulties. When the going gets tough Reform GIVES UP! If this is how they already treat a county, imagine what they’d do to the country.” | Luke Charters

The condemnation of Nigel Farage’s marks have been crossbench, with prominent Tories also laying into the 61-year-old. Marcus Jones, Conservative Spokesperson for the East Midlands, accused the MP for Clacton of running a ‘pantomime’. A Tory council leader has also expressed his concerns:

“Farage wishes he hadn’t bothered taking on the challenge of Worcestershire County Council. If Britain is meant to be as ‘broken’ as he is claiming, is he really up for the challenge of fixing the country?” | Matt Cowley, Conservative Group Leader at St. Albans Council