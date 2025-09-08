Nigel Farage has admitted he doesn’t own a house in Clacton, and was wrong to claim he had.

Last November, Farage claimed he had “just exchanged contracts on a house” in the Essex constituency he represents, adding: “I’m telling you, I have bought a house in Clacton. What more do you want me to do? What more can I do?”

But over the weekend, the Reform UK leader admitted he misspoke when he said this, and that the property is actually fully owned by his long-term partner.

Speaking to Sky News on the final day of Reform’s conference in Birmingham, Farage said: “I should have said ‘we’.”

When he was pushed by Sky’s Beth Rigby, he added: “I should, I should have said ‘we’. All right? My partner bought it, so what?”

He continued: “All right. I shouldn’t have said ‘we’. I should have said ‘we’. It’s her money. It’s her asset. I own none of it. But I just happen to spend some time there.”

Farage added: “You know what? It’s a really funny thing in life. But sometimes we all say things that we perhaps shouldn’t quite have said.

“I should have rephrased it. I didn’t want to put her [Ferrari] in the public domain.”

The revelation comes as extra scrutiny is put on Farage’s tax affairs, following Angela Rayner’s resignation from government over the amount of stamp duty she paid on a property.

If Farage had owned the Clacton property, he’d have been liable for an additional £44,000 in tax as a second home purchase.

Whilst there is no suggestion Farage has broken any rules by ‘misspeaking’ about who owns the Clacton property, the revelation confirms two things: