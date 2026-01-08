Nigel Farage has been slammed after suggesting the Covid jabs were ‘not vaccinations.’

Ever since Reform decided to platform someone claiming the Covid vaccine gave King Charles and the Princess of Wales cancer, the party have been under scrutiny for their attitude towards vaccines.

Repeatedly though, the likes of Farage and deputy leader Richard Tice have tried to distance themselves from suggestions they are a bunch of vaccine sceptics.

But now, Farage has spouted the exact sort of lines you’d expect from a vaccine sceptic.

During an appearance on Times Radio on Wednesday – whilst he was shirking Prime Minister’s Questions – the Reform leader was asked about the subject of vaccines.

In a weird response, Farage said he “believes in vaccinations when they’re vaccinations.”

He continued: “I don’t think what happened with Covid were vaccinations, because you have to keep having them every six months.”

“So that’s a very different debate,” he added.

Of course, as most people with a basic understanding of science and vaccines knows, plenty of jabs need seasonal doses as the immunity fades over time.

The best example of this is the flu jab, which needs to be administered every winter.

Sharing the clip on social media, one person labelled Farage’s comments “conspiratorial nonsense.”

Farage: "I believe in vaccinations when they're vaccinations. I don't think what happened with Covid were vaccinations. You have to keep having them every 6 months."



Conspiratorial nonsense.



Some vaccines like Covid shots need seasonal doses as immunity fades & viruses change. pic.twitter.com/NyeDi4E3fv — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) January 7, 2026

Chairman of LGBT+ Conservatives Luke Robert Black said it was “crankery and anti-science nonsense.”

He added: “Viruses mutate. How does he not know this, or choose not to?”

Someone else quipped: “Viruses change, Farage does not.”

But perhaps we shouldn’t expect some basic common sense from Reform or their leader anymore, as they seem determined to follow the path of conspiracy and fake news trodden by Trump’s MAGA movement.