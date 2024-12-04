Nigel Farage has said semi-skimmed milk is left-wing in a video posted on social media.

The leader of Reform UK can be seen holding a coffee cup as he explains he is staying in a ‘smart’ hotel in London.

He says: “I’ve got a cup of coffee. I want some milk. Let’s have a look.”

The camera then focuses on the different options before him as small jugs are neatly arranged on plates with cards explaining what they are.

He goes through the different options: “We’ve got semi-skimmed. I don’t like that. Oat milk – what on earth’s that when it’s at home? Almond milk.”

The camera pans back to him as he concludes: “I want proper bloody milk, not left wing options. Proper milk. What’s wrong with me asking for that?”

🏨 A smart hotel, but Nigel Farage says, “I just want some milk!”



What’s wrong with that?! 😂 Even the simplest things matter. Reform UK will keep it real! 🇬🇧💪#ReformUK #Farage #MilkGate #SaveBritain pic.twitter.com/8zc1Awfmmq — The Reform Daily (@ReformDaily_) December 1, 2024

Farage was criticised on social media for the outburst.

One X user asked: “I thought he was a ‘man of the people?”

While another quoted him saying ‘I just want proper milk’ alongside an image of him when a protestor through a milkshake over him.

Another doubted the authenticity of his rant as they said: “I’d also suggest he’s removed the full cream option as the little saucer shows there’s room. Good to see he’s getting the important things sorted as MP for Clacton.”

Another agreed saying: “What’s the bet there was full fat next to the semi, and he’s just moved it out of shot?”

The MP for Clacton is a divisive figure in UK Politics. He was the leader of the UK Independence Party from 2006 to 2009 and 2010 to 2016 and served as a member of the European Parliament from 1999 until the UK’s withdrawal from the EU in 2020.

Earlier this year, Jacob Rees-Mogg urged GB News viewers to drink creamy, full-fat milk to nourish their “inner Tory”.

It resulted in “Bitty” trending on X shortly after.