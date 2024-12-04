Pubs fear they could run out of Guinness before Christmas after a surge in demand.

Lovers of the Irish tipple may struggle to find their favourite drink over the festive period as bosses are forced to hold talks over the ‘exceptional’ demand.

A spokesperson for Diageo told The Morning Advertiser: “Over the past month we have seen exceptional consumer demand for Guinness in the UK.

“We have maximised supply and we are working proactively with our customers to manage the distribution to trade as efficiently as possible.”

Industry experts believe that, while the data is not available, events such as the Autumn Rugby Internationals have caused this recent spike in sales.

The latest figures from CGA show the volumes of keg Guinness in October saw a 20 per cent hike year on year.

Records show that for the four weeks up to November 2, Guinness sales are up 18.8 per cent from this time last year.

These figures have triggered concerns among pub owners and punters that supply may be low over the Christmas period.

A Pubco insider confirmed they were aware of the issues and are in talks with Diageo about possible solutions.

Recently, customers were left outraged after it was announced that a number of popular beers were set to be axed from pubs over Christmas.

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company is ditching 11 classic British cask beers in a matter of weeks.

It is thought the controversial decision will have a huge impact on pubs and pub goers.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) were the first to spot the delisting. They slammed the decision saying it was ‘another example of a globally owned business wiping out UK brewing heritage’.

The organisation’s Cider and Perry campaigns director and vice chair Gillian Hough said: “This loss of consumer choice is the inevitable outcome of a brewing conglomerate run by accountants and the bottom line.

“This is a sad and disappointing decision that puts both the history and the future of British brewing in jeopardy.”

Meanwhile, Wetherspoons has announced it will open 664 of its pubs on Christmas day between 11am and 3pm but will not serve food.

