A prestigious private school group has set up a “hardship fund” for parents following Labour’s VAT raid.

Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools (ESMS) said fee-paying schools faced “an existential crisis” after chancellor Rachel Reeves moved to make them liable for VAT from January.

Fees will increase by 16.2 per cent and will range from £12,962 a year for early primary school to £19,478 for the senior school after the charges were passed on to parents.

Angela Alexander, the director of development at ESMS, said families have been forced to cut out non-essential spending to meet the increase, with some resorting to food banks.

In a letter, she called for donations to a hardship fund from parents and former pupils, saying:

“We and other independent schools are facing an existential crisis that will sadly affect many of our pupils and their families. Whilst we have tried to keep the VAT charge low, we are unable to absorb the full amount.

“We have heard from many families who are desperately worried about how they will manage and the detrimental impact that this will have on their family if their child has to leave the school at such a critical point, especially for those part way through exam years

“Many families have shared concerns that they have no viable alternative, as local state schools are full with waiting lists. Even if they can get a place their child might not be able to keep the same subjects or transfer coursework.”

