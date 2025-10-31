The irony was off the scale this week after Nigel Farage said people can “never trust a Tory,” prompting everyone to make the same point.

Safe to say, it’s not been a great few days for Farage. After a by-election defeat in Caerphilly where voters rejected Reform, the Clacton MP then tasted more defeat in the Commons where his bill to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights was shot down.

At the same time, his party has been embroiled in controversy following awful comments from its MPs about black people in TV adverts and the concerns that the UK could be led by a “LGBT-supporting” party.

To round things off, Farage has been widely mocked this week for a video he posted on X, in which he claimed Tories can ‘never be trusted.’

In the video, Farage claimed the Conservative Party had “ditched” their policy on Indefinite Leave to Remain, something Kemi Badenoch then denied.

Farage shared the video on his X account with the caption “Never trust a Tory”, prompting many to point out the irony of this given that Reform is full of former Tories.

Nigel Farage: "Never Trust a Tory"



Nigel Farage was a Tory.



Lee Anderson was a Tory.



Nadine Dorris was a Tory.



Danny Kruger was a Tory.



Zia Yussef was a Tory.



Andrea Jenkins was a Tory.



66% of Reform UK councilors defected from the Tories. — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) October 31, 2025

…hire them. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 29, 2025

Your party is literally full of them? https://t.co/44y7Wck64T — Connor Naismith MP (@connor_naismith) October 30, 2025

4 out of 5 Reform MPs including Nigel Farage were members of the Conservative Party. https://t.co/0VECHorQIM — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) October 30, 2025

"Never trust a Tory" says man whose party is full of failed Tories. https://t.co/Ac9BdEaB0J pic.twitter.com/bVH84BijBz — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) October 30, 2025