There are calls for Nigel Farage to take action against Reform MP Danny Kruger after he warned against the UK being led by a “LGBT-supporting” party.

Kruger, who defected from the Conservatives to Reform in September, made the comments in a clip shared to Reform UK’s YouTube page.

In the video, Kruger moaned about his worries of a “kaleidoscope of left-wing parties” potentially one day coming to power in the UK, the Mirror reports.

And it seems one of the reasons Kruger is worried about this is because such a government would support the rights of LGBT people.

Kruger said Reform is facing a threat from the Lib Dems, Labour, the Greens, the “nationalists in Wales and Scotland,” and Jeremy Corbyn’s new party.

He continued: “What I worry about is they’re going to get together after the next election and have some sort of appalling, you know, Hamas-supporting, LGBT-supporting, you know, nationalist party against the United Kingdom trying to get us back into the EU.”

“All the things that the British people have rejected time and again. The only way to stop that is Reform. And so that means, you know, including if you’re a former Conservative, I’m afraid to say, you’ve got to join us.”

Kruger has been widely slammed for the comments, and there are calls for Farage to come out and condemn his words, which come just days after Reform’s Sarah Pochin complained about there being too many “black people and Asian people” in adverts.

Speaking to the Mirror, Polly Billington, Labour MP for East Thanet, said: “Danny Kruger’s remarks are outdated and out of line. Stirring up division is Reform’s stock in trade and now LGBT people are being targeted. His words have direct consequences in our communities and should be condemned by Nigel Farage.

“It’s astounding that Kruger made these comments on the same day his colleague Sarah Pochin embarked on a racist rant about black and Asian people on TV.”

She added: “If Nigel Farage had any backbone, he’d stand up to these dinosaurs and take action. Failure to do so is an endorsement of these divisive views.”

A Labour source said: “Danny’s Kruger’s disgusting remarks are neither ‘sensible’ nor ‘moderate’. Reform are desperate to drag us back to the 1970s where people feared for their safety just for being who they are. This has no place in mainstream politics. He should be ashamed.”

And in a post on X, Labour’s Chris Bryant said the comments were yet another example of Reform’s “dinosaur” views.

He wrote: “So now Danny Kruger condemns the idea of a ‘LGBT- supporting’ government. The Reform dinosaurs are out in force. Farage should own up. His party is fuelled by antediluvian nonsense and in turn fuels division.”