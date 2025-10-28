James O’Brien didn’t hold back as he perfectly summed up recent comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin in an eviscerating condemnation of the MP.

During an appearance on TalkTV over the weekend, Pochin stated that it “drove her mad” seeing a high proportion of minorities featured in television adverts, instead of “white families”.

The representative for Runcorn went on to state that the average white person ‘does not feature’ in TV ads, before going on to blame the ‘wokerati’ for the perceived shift in demographics.

Pochin has since apologised for her ‘poorly worded’ comments, but stood by the general point she was making.

READ NEXT: Dawn Butler almost thrown out of Commons for calling Sarah Pochin a racist

And her apology hasn’t washed with many.

Addressing Pochin’s comments during his LBC show on Monday, James O’Brien slammed the Runcorn MP as “thick, racist and weird.”

He said: “This hideous woman complaining about the number of black and brown faces in television advertisements – in a country where 30 years ago you’d never see one.

O’Brien perfectly highlighted the nonsensical notion that one of the “most ruthless and cynical industries on the planet” would be “deliberately deciding to sell less product by putting people of colour in their adverts.”

“The attention economy is designed to shift as much stuff as is humanly possible,” he said, adding that this makes Pochin’s words not just racist but ‘unimpeachably stupid.’

“Don’t underestimate the power of weird, or the power of stupid,” he added.

“It’s a hat-trick of horrors: racist, stupid, weird!”

“You’re thick. You’re racist. You’re weird.”



James O’Brien calls out Reform MP’s comments about ‘adverts full of black people driving her mad’ as a ‘hat-trick of horrors’. pic.twitter.com/XUUyYhKoFu — LBC (@LBC) October 27, 2025

Brilliantly put.