Nigel Farage decided to jet off to Las Vegas for a Bitcoin conference instead of spending time in his Clacton constituency during the Whitsun parliamentary recess.

Traditionally, MPs use recess to return to their constituencies and deal with local matters. However, we know that the MP for Clacton isn’t a huge fan of actually spending any time there, so naturally he decided to head to Vegas.

Farage spoke at the Bitcoin 2025 conference where he revealed Reform UK had put together a Cryptoassets and Digital Finance Bill, which he said would become law “when we win the next general election.”

The bill will introduce for a Bitcoin digital reserve in the Bank of England, make it illegal for a bank to close someone’s account because they’re trading in crypto and introduce a 10% capital gains tax.

Farage said the bill was designed to “bring crypto and digital assets in from the cold” in the UK.

He also announced his party would be accepting donations in the form of Bitcoin.

🚨🎥 WATCH: Nigel Farage announces his Cryptoassets and Digital Finance Bill at the Las Vegas Bitcoin conference

– 10% Capital Gains Tax (down from 24%)

– Bank of England to hold crypto reserves

– Banks can't close your account for buying crypto pic.twitter.com/RBzmQ5EOxq — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 29, 2025

But many couldn’t help but point out that the Las Vegas trip was yet another example of Farage seeming to shirk his responsibilities as an MP to the people of Clacton.

It's the Whitsun parliamentary recess. A time when MPs traditionally return to their constituencies and open fetes and stuff like that…



So obviously, Nigel Farage is speaking at a Bitcoin event in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/zmUeywxgr2 — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 29, 2025

One anti-Reform account joked that the Vegas trip was the latest leg of Farage’s ‘Anywhere but Clacton’ world tour.

Nigel Farage Anywhere But Clacton World Tour



Today: Bitcoin Conference, Las Vegas



2024

Aug: Arizona USA

Sept: Chicago USA

Sept: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Nov: Pennsylvania, USA

Dec: NYC, USA

Dec: Washington, DC, USA



2025

Jan: Washington, DC, USA

Feb: Washington, DC, USA

March:… pic.twitter.com/uRNf1Rz4Tc — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) May 29, 2025

Farage recently faced criticism for heading to France on holiday instead of being in parliament to debate the UK-EU ‘reset’ deal negotiated by Keir Starmer’s government.

Since being elected as an MP for the first time at last year’s general election, Farage has been accused of using the people of Clacton as a vehicle to further his own interests.

He has also been criticised for the amount of extra work he has picked up since being elected. In April, he bagged his 10th job by working for Rupert Murdoch-backed Sky News Australia.

