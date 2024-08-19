Nigel Farage’s constituents have voiced their dismay at suggestions the Reform UK man could have used their town to further his own political interests.

The ex-UKIPer was revealed to be the UK’s highest-earning MP having made almost £1.2 million a year from his nightly show on GB News, as well as penning a column for The Telegraph and making Cameo appearances.

In the first register of interests of the new parliament, Farage also claimed a £32k all-expense paid trip to America was made to “support a friend who was almost killed and to represent Clacton on the world stage” in comments which have attracted derision.

Speaking to Oli Dugmore on LBC, one Clacton resident says while he’s been representing Clacton at Trump rallies, his presence on the ground in Essex has been little to none.

Ali explained that despite writing to her MP twice, she hasn’t received “so much as an email back”.

“He’s just using us… he doesn’t care at all.”

