A former CIA boss has said that he believes Vladimir Putin will attack another country, should Russia topple Ukraine.

His words come as war rages on between the two nations despite numerous ceasefires.

Ex-CIA boss, David Petraeus believes that Putin would attack another NATO country if he were to topple Ukraine.

He believes that Putin wants to “install a puppet leader” if he were to defeat Ukraine,

Speaking at the Policy Exchange think-tank in London in footage obtained by the Daily Mail, Petraeus said: “Once that’s done, you are going to see them focus on one of the Baltic states. Lithuania has featured prominently in his speeches and we should have listened a lot more.”

He was also very critical of Donald Trump for giving Putin numerous second chances and was equally harsh on former US President Joe Biden for failing to properly arm Ukrainian forces.

Petraeus continued: “What we’ve seen is three incidences where the US President has threatened that in two weeks we’ll have to take a different approach.

“We’ll see this time what actually happens. The US also temporised far too long over individual decisions such as M1 [Abrams] tanks. A blind man on a dark night could see it had to be the F-16 [a multi- role fighter aircraft].

“There were no more MiGs anywhere in Europe we could provide them [the Ukrainians] with, it had to be F-16s.

“The same with multiple-launch rocket systems, the improved conventional munitions and lifting the limits [on their use].

“This was very unhelpful to the Ukrainians. Each time they’d have to ask and wait, and then we’d say no, and then maybe, and then eventually they’d get it.

“We should have done so much with the Ukrainians that they could change the dynamic on the battlefield to show Moscow they cannot achieve additional gains on the battlefield at an acceptable cost, knowing what is acceptable to them is quite astronomical.”

