It’s actually quite on brand, isn’t it? Nigel Farage, who received a £5 million gift from a digital currency billionaire, has also outsourced his political attacks to an AI chatbot this week, after using an LLM-generated image to question Andy Burnham and his position on immigration.

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Andy Burnham and Nigel Farage clash on immigration

Posting to the website formerly (and for most people, currently) known as Twitter, Mr. Farage accused Burnham of siding with illegal immigrants and foreign nationals, instead of the people of Makerfield and the British public, insinuating his by-election campaign is ‘for them’.

Attached to his brief rallying call for people to vote Reform in the upcoming ballot was a picture of migrants crossing the English Channel on a dinghy. The crudely created image showed those on board holding campaign posters for Andy Burnham. High concept, it ain’t…

However, rather than rattling Burnham, the current Manchester mayor and prospective MP laughed off the insult, accusing the Clacton MP of ‘getting desperate’. He then landed one below the belt, instructing Brexit’s biggest backer to ‘use his crypto millions’ for something else.

Burnham’s response has garnered more views than the original post, and has double the likes. Return ace…

Are you getting desperate, lad?



Maybe keep your crypto millions for something else. 😂 — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) May 30, 2026

‘Desperate AI slop’

Labour MPs have also been enjoying the clash online. Oliver Ryan, elected to represent Burnley in 2024, reminded Nigel Farage that his beloved Brexit was directly responsible for a spike in immigration – arguing that channel crossers should actually be thanking him…

“These AI slop signs you’ve generated should say “Thanks Nigel!” – because your Brexit made their trip both possible and inevitable! We never had this problem before Brexit. So come on, don’t be shy, level with people Nige.” | Oliver Ryan

York MP Luke Charters also revelled in the response, reminding Farage about the £5 million gift and accusing him of trying to distract the public from the ‘disastrous candidate’ they have picked to run in Makerfield. Punches certainly haven’t been pulled, here.

“You can always tell when someone’s rattled. Desperate AI slop to distract from Reform’s walking disaster Makerfield candidate. Running from scrutiny over the £5m Brexit “reward” scandal. You’re unravelling, Nige.” | Luke Charters