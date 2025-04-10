Nigel Farage has been accused of spreading anti-British rhetoric as he bags his tenth job working for the Rupert Murdoch-backed Sky News Australia.

The Reform UK leader has been told to focus more on his constituency work, instead of his additional roles – including a £280,000 job advertising gold bullion, a £4,000 a month column for the Daily Telegraph and presenting for GB News, which has paid him more than £330,000 since July.

His other jobs include giving speeches and social media work on Google, X, and Meta. He also flogs personalised videos on Cameo, which has made him £125,000 since the election. In total, he is fast approaching £900,000 in outside earnings.

Now, he has started a new role as a commentator at Sky News Australia, where he has been seen to talk down Britain.

“We are going downhill. We are in economic decline. People are getting poorer. We’re in societal decline. We can shoplift now up to £200 and no one comes after you. Knife crime off the charts,” he told Sky News Australia. He has also described Rachel Reeves as looking as if she was going to a family funeral every day.

Farage’s role was spotted in the new MPs’ register of interests by the Guardian but a spokesperson for the Reform leader claimed he had been a commentator on the channel for years. The payment of £25,368 was made to Nigel Farage in February for 19 hours of work “over several months”, they said.

Clacton Labour has previously complained to The London Economic about Nigel Farage’s numerous jobs. A spokesperson said: “Nigel promised to put Clacton on the world stage, but instead, it’s just him in the spotlight, leaving Clacton knocking at the stage door. It’s time Farage fulfilled his commitments as MP, instead of lining his pockets with his array of other jobs that he gives priority.”

