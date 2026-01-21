Nigel Farage has been found to have breached the MPs’ code of conduct 17 times after failing to declare external earnings.

A probe by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg, found there were 17 occasions when the the Reform UK leader had failed to register financial interests on time.

MPs must register financial interests within 28 days, a deadline Farage repeatedly missed.

The breaches culminated to over £380,000 in external income, payments which included appearances on GB News and money earned through the Cameo app.

In an apology, the Clacton MP took full responsibility for the errors, but said he had been let down by a senior member of staff who he relied on to submit his income to the register of interests.

Farage also blamed “severe growing pains” as Reform UK had been overwhelmed by administration and emails as a result of its expansion since the 2024 general election, the Guardian reports.

He added that he was an “oddball” who was “not computer literate”, and that this had also contributed to him missing the deadline to register payments.

Greenberg accepted the breaches has been inadvertent.

NEW: Standards commissioner finds Nigel Farage committed seventeen breaches of MPs code of conduct.



He failed to declare around £380,000 in outside interests (approx 4x MPs annual salary) incl payments for promoting gold, presenting on GB News and from his friend George… pic.twitter.com/gX3PT2px1C — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) January 21, 2026

This is not the first time Farage has admitted breaching parliamentary rules over his financial interests.

Last September, he failed to register a visit to Florida in March 2025, where he headlined a fundraiser for Donald Trump.

In a statement at the time, Farage blamed his office for the error.

Nigel Farage made 17 standards breaches for payments totalling over £380,000. Farage has blamed a member of staff for this. pic.twitter.com/aZnPdswtYU — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 21, 2026

Farage’s numerous ‘second’ jobs are well documented. Last year, it was revealed that he had made more than £1 million since the 2024 general election, making him easily the UK’s highest-earning MP.