Nigel Farage has made more than £1,000,000 from second job earnings since the general election, according to his latest income declaration.

The Reform leader’s latest entry in the Register of Members Financial Interests takes his number of “second jobs” to 12.

This is the first time he’s declared his income since May, with his second job earnings now standing at just under £1.2m since last year’s general election, the Mirror reports.

This is easily the most of any MP in the House of Commons, and is more than twice as much as the next highest earning MP, Rishi Sunak, who has declared £587,000 since the election.

Farage’s most lucrative job is his role on GB News, which has earned him £511,000. His second biggest earner is as a brand ambassador for Direct Bullion (£281,000), whilst he has made £171,000 from making Cameo videos.

However, the Mirror reports there are potentially some doubts over whether Farage declared some of his income on time.

MPs are supposed to declare their income from additional jobs within 28 days of receiving it. But some of Farage’s most recent payments seem to have been declared after this time frame.

This includes a £43,491 payment from GB News on July 31 that wasn’t registered until October 3, and three payments totalling £26,00 from Imperial Independent Media on May 8, May 19, and June 10, which weren’t registered until October 3.

Farage has denied any wrongdoing, with a spokesperson for the Clacton MP telling the Observer: “All declarations have been made for any earnings outside of Parliament.”

He has also still not declared his stake in All Perspectives, the parent company of GB News, which he has received nearly 500,000 shares from through his company Thorn in the Side.

MPs must register any shareholdings above £70,000, but the code of conduct states that they should also record “any relevant financial interest or material benefit”, including a sub-threshold shareholding that “meets the test of relevance; in other words, that it might reasonably be thought by others to influence a member’s actions or words as a member”.

Addressing Farage’s earnings, Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain told the Observer: “We’ve always known Farage’s top priority is his wallet not his constituents – whether raking in cash for Cameos or from his prime time spot on GB News.”

And a Labour spokesperson said Farage would “rather be doing pretty much anything other than representing his Clacton constituents.”

They added: “If he wants to hold public office, he must play by the rules – it’s the least the British public expect. He needs to come clean and clarify whether he’s broken any rules here by failing to declare his interests to Parliament.”