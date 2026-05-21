If Nigel Farage thought he could sweep his secret £5m gift from a crypto billionaire under the carpet, he’ll have to think again.

We’re going to keep harping on about this story until we’re blue in the face – Farage being sent £5m from Thailand-based crypto billionaire and Reform mega donor Christopher Harborne.

The problem for Reform and their leader is that they seem incredibly unwilling to give any proper answers about the sum.

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Farage is rarely one to shy away from the spotlight, but in recent weeks he seems to have gone into hiding as questions mount about the money.

Was it money to help fund his personal security or was it a reward for campaigning for Brexit?

Why didn’t he declare the money?

Is it purely a coincidence that just weeks after getting the sum from Harborne, Farage decided to stand as an MP and has since gone on to be the most pro-crypto politician in Britain?

And just how did he pay for a £1.4m Surrey property shortly after Harborne sent him the cash?

Farage pleads his innocence on the matter and is confident he’ll be cleared by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.

But it doesn’t help his innocent act when he keeps fleeing journalists with the temerity to ask him questions about the money.

The latest example came this week, when the Clacton MP was tracked down by Channel 4 journalist Clare Fallon.

In Makerfield, where Reform are battling Labour and Andy Burnham in a crunch by-election, Fallon asked Farage if he reckoned the £5m gift story could cost his party votes in the constituency.

Farage was in no mood to answer though, quickly getting in a car and driving away.