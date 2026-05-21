The latest net migration figures for the UK are out – and they show a decline in the number of people moving here from overseas. Figures show substantial annual declines for people seeking asylum, the use of asylum hotels, and net migration itself (which has almost halved).

ALSO READ: Robert Jenrick hilariously heckled by MP during Commons speech

Latest immigration figures for the UK

As per the official figures from the Office for National Statistics released on Thursday showed that net migration fell by 48% to 171,100 in 2025. This is comparable with pre-Covid levels of migration, and outside of the pandemic these are the lowest figures since 2012.

After a peak of 944,000 in the year to March 2023, net migration has fallen rapidly. The data has also shown that the number of people claiming asylum in the UK in the year to March fell by 12%, while the number of asylum seekers in hotels is down by a third.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has hailed the work of her government colleagues, triumphantly declaring that the UK ‘is restoring order and control to our borders’. Keir Starmer also welcomed the figures – and went on to state that there is ‘more to do’ on the immigration front.

“I promised to restore control to our borders. My government is delivering. I know there’s more to do, and that is why we’re introducing a skills-based migration system that rewards contribution and ends our reliance on cheap overseas workers.” | Keir Starmer

Net migration down 48% – but you can’t please everyone…

With numbers like these, you’d assume there would be champagne corks popping across the right-wingosphere. They have successfully mobilised and lobbied for greater control of our borders – so much so, they’ve forced a Labour government to enact tougher, stricter immigration policies.

This, after 14 years of a centre-right administration, is no mean feat. In fact, the near one-million number for net migration announced in March 2023 has been dubbed the ‘Boriswave’, named after the surge which took place after Boris Johnson negotiated the ill-fated Brexit deal.

The Overton Window has shifted dramatically. Labour are, by and large, following through on their promise to restrict arrivals into the country. This should be a cause of celebration for the vocal anti-immigration crowd. But are they happy? Are they b*llocks…

Many of them have flagged that, in those figures, just under 250,000 Brits have left the country. And that’s the sticking point. Some state that the numbers are ‘still too high’, largely ignoring the significant progress made within the last 12 months.

Quite simply, they’ve had their cake, eaten it whole, and then declared they wanted a different type of cake. Labour have vowed to continue in their drive to reduce migration – but if these are the people they’re hoping to get onside, it seems there is no hoop they could successfully jump through.

Smoke and Mirrors, Keir.

Net migration has fallen because so many good productive people are leaving in despair.



Immigration is still far too high by historic standards. It needs to fall much further to give Britain a chance to recover from the insane Boriswave. https://t.co/5wkXBP2Fgs — Allison Pearson (@AllisonPearson) May 21, 2026

The Govt is going to hail this as a great success but (a) it's mostly driven by changes brought in by Rishi Sunak after Boris wave madness, and (b) look at those 246,000 Brits – many of them bright young people – leaving our shores to seek a better life abroad. https://t.co/eNj9KYLos3 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) May 21, 2026

“Migration added 171,000 people to the UK's population last year, just over half the level seen in 2024.”



That’s still so many people to house and provide infrastructure for! https://t.co/irJV9wzYjz — Charlotte Gill (@CharlotteCGill) May 21, 2026

An expert on high migration speaks…

One rather amusing aside is that Robert Jenrick, the man who changed the shade of blue on his rosette earlier this year, has chimed in with his two-pence worth. He also lamented the number of British nationals leaving the UK, branding it the ‘Starmer Exodus’.

It’s some brass neck, mind. During his tenure as Immigration Minister for the Conservative Party, the use of hotels to house asylum seekers skyrocketed – and he was even lambasted in Parliament for it by a fellow Tory MP. Now with Reform, Jenrick is hoping people might forget about that part…

“These numbers show that 246,000 Brits left the UK last year. The net figure shows 136,000 went. A city the size of Watford. Many are entrepreneurs, investors, small businesspeople. It’s the Starmer Exodus. A Reform government will Bring Brits Back.” | Robert Jenrick