Victoria Derbyshire broke down all the details of Nigel Farage’s cash purchase of a £1.4m property just weeks after he received a £5m gift from a crypto billionaire.

Three weeks on from the Guardian breaking the story about Farage’s undeclared gift from Thailand-based Christopher Harborne, it seems only more questions are emerging about it.

The most recent revelation about Farage’s finances was that he purchased a £1.4m Surrey property just weeks after receiving the money from Harborne.

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Farage and Reform have said the property purchase had nothing to do with Harborne’s money, and that it was bought using the fee Farage received for appearing on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

But reports this week have cast doubt on these claims.

If you’re finding the whole thing a bit confusing, then fear not because Victoria Derbyshire gave a perfect run down of the story on Newsnight.

After breaking down the story of the £5m gift – just as the journalist did earlier this month – Derbyshire then ran through the property story.

Derbyshire also revealed that Newsnight approached Farage for an interview on the programme – and received a thumbs down emoji from his team in response.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve asked for an interview with Nigel Farage or anyone on Reform’s front bench ten times,” she added.

🚨 “How did Farage pay for his £1.4m cash house?”



Excellent 👍 that @vicderbyshire ran through the £5m Thai crypto gift, the changing stories, and the company accounts that don’t match the I’m a Celeb claim.



Reform’s reply to 10 interview requests from Newsnight?



Thumbs down… pic.twitter.com/DXSwSoEOLQ — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) May 20, 2026

One Reform voice was on the programme though, in the form of ex-Tory Party chairman Jake Berry.

You won’t be surprised to hear that he reckoned Farage’s explanation made perfect sense.