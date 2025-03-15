This could be an interesting one. Nigel Farage has been referred to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, after he allegedly failed to declare a whole host of benefits that he received from a US PR Firm linked to Steve Bannon.

What is Nigel Farage accused of doing?

The MP for Clacton is accused of taking advice from Capital HQ without having to reimburse the costs. This, according to the Good Law Project, does not appear in his register of interests – and they claim this puts him in breach of Westminster’s Code of Conduct.

“The globetrotting MP for Clacton has been taking advice from a former spokesperson for the far-right agitator Steve Bannon, but he hasn’t declared [his gifts from Capital HQ] as a benefit. So we’ve complained to parliament.”

“None of it appears in his register of interests, even though parliament’s code of conduct requires MPs to declare any benefits from sources outside the UK ‘which relate to their membership of the house or parliamentary or political activities’. | Good Law Project

Deal with US PR firm could spell trouble for Reform leader

Jolyon Maugham, who serves as the Executive Director of the Good Law Project, sent the letter to Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg earlier this week, accusing Nigel Farage of receiving ‘daily contact’ from the CapitalHQ firm.

According to the organisation, Mr. Farage is yet to comment on the matter. In his letter, Maugham states that the Reform leader has been in contact with the group since at least February 2023, and his suspected failure to declare this may land him in hot water.

“Documents released by the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) have revealed that Nigel Farage was in receipt of a range of hospitality and logistics support from US PR firm, CapitalHQ, in the period between February 2023 and February 2025.”

“Since becoming an MP, Mr Farage has not declared any of this on his register of interests. Since the 27th September 2024, Mr Farage has received almost daily contact from CapitalHQ and its staff to support his political activities in the US.” | Jolyon Maugham