Nigel Farage’s popularity has fallen sharply with Reform UK voters after his public row with Rupert Lowe.

Last week, Reform announced they had referred Lowe to the police over alleged threats he had made towards party chairman Zia Yusuf, and had stripped him of the party whip.

The Metropolitan Police has since confirmed it has opened an investigation into the allegations, which Lowe denies.

The allegations against Lowe emerged the day after he had hit out at Reform leader Farage for his “messianic leadership” of the party.

The fallout between the pair has continued online, with Farage and Lowe involved in a public spat on X earlier this week.

It seems like the whole saga has caused Farage’s popularity to take a hit amongst supporters of his own party.

A new poll from YouGov found that his favourability had “fallen sharply” compared to a week earlier.

His favourability amongst people who voted Reform at the last election is now at 73 per cent, 13 points down on where it was on 4-5 March.

Among 2024 Reform UK voters

Favourable: 73% (-13 from 4-5 Mar)

Unfavourable: 23% (+11)

Net: +50 (-24) pic.twitter.com/IJwn0ojZP7 — YouGov (@YouGov) March 12, 2025

The drop in support for Farage comes with the a key by-election on the horizon for Reform.

The party looks set to do battle with Labour in Runcorn and Helsby following the resignation of Mike Amesbury. Reform currently sit second in the polls in the constituency, behind the Labour Party.

Campaigning is already underway in the region, with Labour having unveiled a “fighting for Putin” billboard in the constituency.

