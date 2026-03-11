Nigel Farage and Richard Tice have both questioned the accuracy of YouGov after they released their latest polling figures.

On Wednesday, the pollster released their weekly voting intention figures, which found that Reform’s once large lead at the top of the polls has been almost wiped out.

With just six points separating Reform in first (23%) and Labour in fourth (17%), there are now four parties in and around 20% according to YouGov.

READ NEXT: Nigel Farage loses it as he’s challenged over broken council tax pledges

This is the latest proof that Reform’s popularity has at best stalled, whilst the Greens’ show no signs of going away and the traditional two parties, Labour and the Conservatives, show signs of recovery.

But, despite the fact YouGov are widely considered to be one of the most accurate pollsters in the UK, Reform leader Nigel Farage and his deputy Richard Tice are having none of these numbers.

Westminster Voting Intention:



RFM: 23% (=)

CON: 19% (+3)

GRN: 19% (-2)

LAB: 17% (+1)

LDM: 14% (=)



Via @YouGov, 9-10 Mar.

Changes w/ 1-2 Mar. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) March 11, 2026

In the latest example of Reform taking a leaf out of the Trump political playbook, Farage and Tice have decided to shout fake news at the evidence before everyone’s eyes.

In a post on X, Farage said that Reform are strong in “all of the polls except YouGov,” and claimed the pollster was using “bizarre adjustments to suppress the true figures.”

“No wonder their share price has fallen by over 80 percent in recent years,” the Clacton MP added.

Reform are strong in all of the polls except @YouGov.



They are using bizarre adjustments to suppress the true figures.



No wonder their share price has fallen by over 80 percent in recent years! pic.twitter.com/ooEqsiIRBH — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 11, 2026

These sentiments were echoed by Tice, who shared an article from the right-wing blog Guido Fawkes, which suggests YouGov gives Reform “a polling discount.”

The article noted that over the last 10 published Westminster voting intention polls, YouGov’s average for Reform UK has been 24.8%, while the average from More in Common and Opinium has been 29.5% and 30.9%.

Tice asked if YouGov are “deliberately playing games.”

Reform’s Polling Discount With YouGov Raises Eyebrows



Are YouGov deliberately playing games? https://t.co/OfpnzDu0so via @guidofawkes — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) March 10, 2026

This is of course ignoring the fact that for months YouGov had been recording Reform’s support as being in the high twenties and well clear at the top of the polls.

It is also not only YouGov who are noting a fall in popularity for Reform.

This month, polling from BMG Research saw Reform’s support drop by 5 points while a JL Partners Poll showed Reform was down four points.

Farage and Tice might not want to hear it, but it may just be that filling the party with failed Tories, breaking promises to cut taxes at a local level and calling for the UK to get involved in another Middle East war are turning people against Reform.