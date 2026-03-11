A sun-soaked Mediterranean island where turquoise waters meet sweeping sandy beaches and waterparks tower above palm-lined promenades has been crowned Europe’s best destination for a family holiday in a new index released by easyJet and easyJet Holidays ahead of the Easter holiday season.

The Family Holiday Index ranks the destinations that make travelling with children easiest and most enjoyable, analysing factors such as flight times of 4 hours and under, access to beaches and pools, the density of family-friendly attractions like waterparks and mini golf, travel logistics, everyday holiday costs and airport ease.

Taking the top spot is Palma de Mallorca, the Balearic island capital that combines golden beaches with an abundance of family activities, all within easy reach of the airport. From sprawling aquariums to waterparks and boat trips along Mallorca’s dramatic coastline, the island offers families a near-perfect balance of relaxation and adventure.

Just behind in second place is the Algarve, famous for its honey-coloured cliffs, calm Atlantic beaches and warm hospitality. The coastline is dotted with seaside towns where dolphin-watching excursions, cliff-top walks and sprawling waterparks make it a perennial favourite with British families.

Spain’s Costa del Sol takes third place, where wide sandy beaches stretch along the Andalusian coast and family-friendly resorts such as Fuengirola and Benalmádena offer everything from wildlife parks and aquariums to beachfront promenades perfect for evening strolls and ice cream stops.

Further down the ranking, Mediterranean island escapes feature strongly, with destinations prized for their family-friendly beaches and relaxed resort life. Italy’s Sardinia, which ranks sixth, charms with its crystal-clear waters and calm, shallow beaches that are perfect for younger swimmers, while Crete takes seventh place thanks to its sprawling coastline, welcoming resorts and wealth of family attractions, from waterparks to boat trips along the island’s sun-drenched shores.

Elsewhere in the top ten, destinations including Costa Blanca, Ibiza and Barcelona’s coastal resorts highlight Spain’s continued dominance as the go-to destination for UK family holidays.

EasyJet and easyJet Holidays Family Holiday Index – Ranked Destinations

Rank Destination Country Water/Beach Access Family Activities Logistics Cost Airport Ease Score Flight Prices Holiday Prices* 1 Palma de Mallorca Spain 9 9 9 7 8 87 £28.99 £315 2 Algarve (Faro) Portugal 9 8 8 8 7 85 £22.99 £329 3 Costa del Sol (Málaga) Spain 8 9 8 8 7 84 £31.99 £339 4 Costa Blanca (Alicante) Spain 8 8 8 8 7 82 £29.49 £315 5 Lanzarote Spain 9 7 8 7 7 81 £36.99 £379 6 Sardinia Italy 9 7 7 7 7 79 £38.99 £535 7 Crete Greece 8 8 7 7 7 78 £55.99 £309 8 Ibiza Spain 8 7 8 6 7 77 £16.99 £339 9 Barcelona Coast Spain 7 8 8 6 8 76 £16.99 £399 10 Dubrovnik Coast Croatia 7 7 7 6 7 72 £42.49 £365

Kevin Doyle, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “Family holidays are all about simplicity: easy flights and packages, easy transfers, destinations and resorts where there’s plenty to keep children entertained.

“Our Family Holiday Index highlights some of the destinations across Europe where beaches, pools, waterparks and great value come together to create the perfect family break. With Easter approaching, it’s the perfect time for families looking to plan a last minute getaway to book – with plenty of affordable choices still available across a fantastic range of European destinations.”