Nigel Farage lost his temper with Sky’s Beth Rigby after she asked him about Reform’s broken council tax pledges.

In some campaign leaflets ahead of last year’s council elections, Reform had promised to “reduce waste and cut your taxes.”

Some of this campaign material also carried Farage’s face.

However, many Reform-controlled councils have instead raised taxes, including a 3.99% increase that was recently voted through in Kent.

Ahead of May’s local elections, Reform are coming under scrutiny for the apparent broken pledge – and Farage isn’t handling the pressure too well.

READ NEXT: Nigel Farage ties himself in knots as reporter challenges him on ‘cut taxes’ pledge

During a media stunt in Derbyshire, Farage was asked about the council tax promises Reform had made in some local election campaigns.

But as the Sky News reporter tried to ask Farage about this, he repeatedly shouted ‘no’ and ‘wrong’ at her, growing increasingly irate at the questioning.

Denying that he had ever made such a promise, Rigby pointed out that this was not what she was asking, and that the issue was some of Reform’s local candidates had undeniably made promises about cutting taxes.

Farage then threatened to end the interview.

🚨 Asked about council tax promises, Nigel Farage just shouts:



“Wrong! Wrong! Wrong!”



Then threatens to end the interview with Beth Rigby.



The man who sold Britain “the easiest deal in history” still struggles with basic questions about the consequences. pic.twitter.com/dYfVPqkE2d — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) March 11, 2026

This was the second time Farage had lost his rag at a reporter for asking justifiable questions about Reform’s tax promises.

In an interview with ITV News this week, the Clacton MP tied himself in knots when he was challenged over his party’s performance at a local level.

At one point, Farage even tried to claim that “cutting taxes could mean not putting them up as much.”

As has been said time and time again, if Reform truly want to convince people they can govern, they need to get used to the extra scrutiny they’re going to find themselves under as they win more local council seats.