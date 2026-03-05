Reform may be the most popular party in the country according to the polls – but their problem is they’re also the most unpopular.

As has been proven in Caerphilly and most recently Gorton and Denton, people are willing to come out and vote simply to block Reform winning.

This has been proven in new polling from More In Common, who polled negative voting intention among voters.

Basically, asking Brits who they would most like to vote against.

And in this respect, Reform now also top the polls.

Gaining nine points, they have overtaken Labour, with 38% saying they would vote against Reform at a general election.

Labour are in second on 34%, with a massive gap to the Tories who are further back with the Greens on 7%.

The rise in people saying they would vote against Reform comes as the party’s support also stalls in the polls, creating a nightmare combo for them.

Striking that Reform have now overtaken Labour as the party people would most like to vote against – very much matches what we heard in Gorton with many voters primary concern less merits of Lab/Green but who could best stop Reform. https://t.co/CkvGMnb5PR — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) March 3, 2026

Herein lies the problem for Farage and his crew. As we pointed out after the Caerphilly by-election last year, Reform’s lack of friends and huge list of enemies could be the reason they never win power:

And people may very well turn out their droves at the next general election, not because they want to vote FOR Reform, but because they have a deep desire to vote AGAINST them.