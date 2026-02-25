Nigel Farage has been hit with an all-timer of a community note on X after he claimed that ‘nobody voted for the Boris wave.’

This week, the Reform leader gave a speech in which he claimed his party’s plans to scrap indefinite leave to remain would undo the “Boris wave.”

This is the term Farage and others give to the roughly 800,000 migrants who came to the UK under Boris Johnson’s government amid post-Brexit migration rules.

Many of these will soon begin to qualify for permanent residence in the UK, and the Tories’ record on immigration is one of the main criticisms Reform use against the Conservative Party.

During the speech, Farage said: “Let’s be clear – no one has ever voted for a government that promised mass migration.”

Sharing the clip on X, Farage captioned it: “Nobody voted for the Boriswave.”

It wasn’t long though before people pointed out to Farage that many of the most senior figures in Reform were in fact a part of the very Johnson government that the Clacton MP was taking aim at.

READ NEXT: Danny Kruger claims Reform general election defeat could spark British civil war

This led to a superb community note under the X post, which usefully points out to users: “Five out of the eight current Reform MPs were Conservative MPs under Boris Johnson and some voted for Johnson’s immigration policies.”

This included the likes of Robert Jenrick and Danny Kruger.

Nobody voted for the Boriswave. pic.twitter.com/AXTEmtd4p2 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) February 23, 2026

A similar message was sent by Labour MP Jonathan Brash, who quipped that “half” of Reform’s MPs did in fact vote for the ‘Boris wave.’