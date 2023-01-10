Nick Ferrari has criticised the government over the public sector strikes and informed Grant Shapps that “the Conservatives are hated.”

As teaching unions get ready to announce whether or not their members will participate in industrial action over compensation, the LBC host lashed out at the business secretary.

Ferrari told him: “You’ll be aware that the teaching unions are currently balloting on possible industrial action.

“What look would it be for the Conservative government if we had the rail staff, the nurses and he teachers all on strike?

″[The government] is not really competent in running this country, is it? The Conservatives are hated, basically.”

