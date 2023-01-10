Rishi Sunak decided to snub the 2-hour train up to Leeds this week in favour of a 14-passenger private jet.

The prime minister, fresh from facing scrutiny over his own healthcare arrangements, opted for the high life as he travelled up to Rutland Lodge Medical Practice in Chapel Allerton on one of the RAF’s Envoy IV CC.

In July last year, the government set out a new “net zero aviation” policy in a bid to help consumers make sustainable aviation choices.

At the time, transport secretary Grant Shapps said he wanted 2019 to be remembered as the peak year for aviation emissions.

“From now on, it should all be downhill for carbon emissions – and steadily uphill for green flights.”

But he’ll have a job on his hands if his own boss continues to jet two hours north of London to meet struggling care staff.

Sunak met with social care minister Helen Whately on the trip, who is the MP for Faversham and Mid Kent.

Ironically, Chapel Allerton is only an hour away from Sunak’s own constituency of Richmond in North Yorkshire – or just 25 minutes on a private jet.

