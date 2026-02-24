A new poll has put the Greens second whilst also highlighting some worrying signs for Nigel Farage and Reform.

For a while, the polls have shown growing support for Zack Polanski’s Green Party whilst Reform have consistently led the way.

But the latest polling from Find Out Now may have delivered some of the most significant results in months.

The poll has the Greens in second on 18%, two points clear of the Tories and Labour. This is the second time in two weeks that Polanski’s party have found themselves second behind Reform, showing that they are truly a force for Labour and the Tories to contend with now.

Perhaps the more important findings from the poll are to do with Reform though.

Whilst they are still top and seven points clear of the Greens, their polling of 25% represents a significant dip on their usual score with Find Out Now.

The reason for this can be found further down the poll, which has included Restore Britain, the new party from ex-Reform MP Rupert Lowe.

They find themselves polling at 7%, and seemingly eating into Reform’s voter base.

Find Out Now voting intention (Restore Britain and Your Party included)



🟦 Reform UK: 25%

🟢 Greens: 18%

🔴 Labour: 16%

🔵 Conservatives: 16%

🟠 Lib Dems: 11%

⬛ Restore Britain: 7%

🔴 Your Party: 1%



Turnout adjusted, Don’t knows excluded

[Find Out Now, 20–21 February, N=3,029] pic.twitter.com/FEiaaHTE2O — Find Out Now (@FindoutnowUK) February 24, 2026

The research is further evidence that Lowe’s hard-right party could torpedo Farage’s hopes of becoming prime minister.

Following the announcement of Restore Britain, Reform lost their favourites tag with the bookies for the next general election.