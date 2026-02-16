Reform UK is no longer the bookmakers’ favourites to win the most seats at the next general election, according to new odds from Ladbrokes.

The latest market has Labour leading at 13/8, with Reform UK drifting to 7/4. The Conservatives sit further back on 11/2, followed by the Greens at 8/1, Restore Britain at 20/1 and the Liberal Democrats at 40/1.

In a post on X, Ladbrokes said: “For the first time since May 2025, Reform UK are no longer favourites to win the most seats at the next General Election!”

The shift comes amid signs that Reform’s momentum may be softening, with recent polling also suggesting increased fragmentation on the right. As we have previously noted, one possible factor is the emergence of Rupert Lowe’s new political vehicle, Restore Britain, which could be splitting Reform’s potential vote share rather than expanding it.

A recent survey highlighted the increasingly competitive landscape, with the Greens also closing the gap on Reform while Labour slipped out of the top two in vote share — a sign of how volatile the political environment has become.

Betting markets are not predictions, but they do reflect where money is moving – and for now, punters appear less confident that Reform will dominate the seat count when the country next goes to the polls.