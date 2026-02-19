The latest YouGov research into Britain’s tactical voting landscape contains two remarkable insights that challenge conventional assumptions about the political map.
Most eye-catching is the Greens’ apparent latent support. When voters were asked how they would choose in constituencies where only two parties had a realistic chance of winning, 42 per cent said they would back the Greens in a straight contest with Reform UK, compared with 27 per cent for Nigel Farage’s party.
This is politically significant because the Greens have long been constrained by perceptions that they “can’t win” under first-past-the-post. Many sympathetic voters instead opt tactically for larger parties. The new figures suggest that when viability is removed as a concern, Green support rises dramatically — pointing to a ceiling far higher than headline polling or seat projections currently indicate.
The second key takeaway is demographic. The Greens are now leading overall among voters under 65 — a huge proportion of the population — highlighting just how decisive turnout patterns among older voters have become. Despite younger and working-age voters leaning in a different political direction, electoral outcomes are increasingly shaped by the higher participation rates of pension-age groups.
Taken together, the findings point to a political system under growing strain: a party with strong appeal across most of the adult population struggling to convert that support into power, while election results are disproportionately influenced by age-based turnout gaps.
If those turnout dynamics change — or if the Greens become competitive in more constituencies — the political landscape could shift more quickly than many expect.