Conservatives will attempt to shift the focus away from the economy following the humiliation of two U-turns on income tax cuts for the highest earners and the date of a new fiscal plan.

Keynote speeches at the Tory conference in Birmingham on Tuesday by Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will aim to set out the Government’s plans on immigration and commitment to support Ukraine.

Liz Truss will be keen to get the annual gathering back on track after she and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng abandoned their plan to scrap the 45% rate for earnings over £150,000 in an astonishing U-turn to stave off a Tory revolt.

Growing economy

The Prime Minister admitted that it had not been an “easy” week but indicated she was sticking with the rest of the tax-cutting package.

She told the Express newspaper: “Express readers can rest assured: we will reward your trust.

“It has not been an easy week, but we have shown that we listen to people’s concerns and we are determined to deliver on our core plan for economic success and security.

“Our plan for growth is essential to get the British economy moving. Growth is the only way to create jobs, boost wages and fund our vital public services like the NHS.”

Sunak gotcha

Speaking to ITV’s Harry Horton, Truss said she understands why people are concerned about pensions and the economy.

Horton said: “I was listening to a man from Yorkshire recently who accused you of peddling fairy tale economics”, to which Truss responded:

“I understand people are concerned and that’s why we’ve stepped in.”

The ITV presenter said: “That man from Yorkshire was Rishi Sunak. He was right, wasn’t he?”

