Ed Balls and George Osborne are set to pair up for a new podcast discussing economic issues and taking listeners inside Downing Street to understand how decisions are really made.

The former shadow chancellor and chancellor will combine their wealth of economics knowledge, Westminster experience and different perspectives on the show.

They will tackle the issues that will determine how Britain votes in the forthcoming general election, including persistent inflation, rocketing mortgage costs and structural changes following the pandemic and Brexit.

“The politics of money is back in the news again”

The podcast promises to take listeners inside Downing Street and the Treasury, to the city and to newsrooms – explaining how politics really works and how decisions are reached.

Ed Balls said: “The politics of money is back leading the news again, but all too often the stories which are going to have the most transformative impact on people’s lives get the least attention.

“George and I want to bring economics back to life and on the agenda – with explanation and entertainment in equal measure.

“Politics is never far from the markets so I’m looking forward to teaming up with my old political rival as we throw all our experience from Whitehall and Westminster into the show.”

“Frenemies”

George Osborne added: “Ed and I are frenemies – once bitter foes, and now firm friends. When we talk politics and economics I find myself talking to someone who brings a different perspective but with an insight and intelligence I rate.

“We want to bring listeners into that conversation in the hope that people better understand what’s really going on inside the corridors of power from those who’ve been there – and have some laughs along the way.”

