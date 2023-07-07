The Home Office has been branded “cruel” for painting over murals of Mickey Mouse and other cartoon characters at a centre for unaccompanied child asylum seekers in Kent.

According to i reports, immigration Minister Robert Jenrick ordered the removal of the murals, which depicted characters such as Baloo from The Jungle Book and Mickey Mouse, because they were thought to be too welcoming.

Murals of cartoon characters on the walls of a centre for unaccompanied child asylum seekers in Kent have been painted over, the Home Office confirmed on Thursday.

It was reported that “horrified” staff were refusing to carry out the “cruel” order, which came from the top.

The revelations have prompted outrage, with Labour saying Jenrick was “putting Britain to shame” while a former child refugee said the order was “an act of abject cruelty”.

“The idea that painting over murals and removing entertainment for unaccompanied children in immigration centres will somehow stop the boats is utterly absurd,” shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said.

“This is a sign of a chaotic government in crisis, whose failing approach means all they have left is tough talk and cruel and callous policies.

“We need a Labour government and our five-point plan to end the dangerous crossings, defeat the criminal smuggler gangs and end hotel use by clearing the asylum backlog.”

Reaction

I really despise these people. Just unmitigated, pointless, cruelty. There's no purpose to this. They do not see these children as even human. https://t.co/cs4dZwTa4L — Daniel Sohege 🧡 (@stand_for_all) July 6, 2023

‘Home Office paints over Mickey Mouse mural for children at asylum centre’. Because it was too "welcoming". Taking the UK lower than a snake’s belly. It’s #RobertJenrick licking #Braverman’s jackboots. He could say ‘I was only carrying out orders’. I've heard that before. Vile. pic.twitter.com/1qb7ZTfBaX — Eric D (@DalbidEU) July 7, 2023

NEW Home Office painted over Mickey Mouse murals for lone children at asylum centre two days ago – after we revealed Robert Jenrick’s order to take down the art as it was too welcoming https://t.co/VlYuSrli4F — Arj Singh (@singharj) July 6, 2023

The cruelty isn't a side-effect, it's the point. https://t.co/nOJU5qFhen — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) July 6, 2023

This turns my stomach.



How cruel, how disgusting. For a minister to ask that a place is made more unwelcoming to lone children is more proof that the govt believes that hatred to asylum seekers, even children, is now their only selling point.https://t.co/ME0UclkK4y — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺🇺🇦🌎🐟FBPE #GTTO #PR (@Beany_1) July 6, 2023

Related: Ben & Jerry’s co-founder arrested following Julian Assange protest