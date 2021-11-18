Matt Hancock became a figure of amusement today after he tweeted out a job advert for a new member of staff at his House of Commons office.

The former health secretary’s post looking for a communications officer was ridiculed on social media in wake of his affair with Gina Coladangelo.

Many made reference to the couple while some asked if they needed to be experienced in CCTV – in reference to him being caught out by his own office security camera in June.

Mr Hancock called for applicants to help run his social media accounts and do public relations.

The ad said the successful candidate will be ‘highly organised’ and have ‘sound judgement’.

I’m hiring in my brilliant Parliamentary team. Take a look here👇https://t.co/yIcJpYUTIw — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) November 16, 2021

Reactions

Needless to say, there were plenty of reactions to the post.

We’ve picked out some of the best of them.

1.

Does the job come with a free subscription to porn hub? asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/b493KJnGk6 — Ash Hinton (@HintonAshley) November 16, 2021

2.

Must be hands on….. you pic.twitter.com/ovqymX4xwe — John Hinnigan (@Johnny8oy007) November 16, 2021

3.

Do I need to be Female, Fit, have a strong stomach and be willing to work under you for 40 seconds at a time? pic.twitter.com/yIlqcTMW80 — Colin MacPhail (@sparkotronic) November 16, 2021

4.

"Gis a job. I can do that" Yosser Harding pic.twitter.com/bFPg7YSrgz — Tony Dexter (@TonyDexter7) November 16, 2021

5.

Do I need to send you money directly or is there a way to launder it through another company ? — Jim (@Jimber97694272) November 16, 2021

6.

7.

Do they need to make sure security cameras are switched off in the office? — Joanna Quade (@jejquade) November 16, 2021

8.

9.

Previous experience of making Faustian pacts is essential.

The role-holder will be required to shield me from the cascade of criticism heading my way about PPE corruption and the review of my disastrous handling of the epidemic. — CJ 💙 (@MrBenakaCJ) November 16, 2021

10.

Total fucking hopelessness is desirable but not essential as full training will be given. — Mike Gregory (@mikeg24764) November 16, 2021

11.

Do I have to shag you? https://t.co/uu6paRwkOo — TinaBob (@TinaBob17) November 17, 2021

12.

When a man gets rid of a wife and replaces her with his mistress, a vacancy is created https://t.co/FDXdtR05Xr — Andrew Barshall (@AndrewB_London) November 17, 2021

