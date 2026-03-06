Labour can celebrate a much-needed slice of electoral success after they gained a seat from Reform in a council by-election.

Labour’s Julie Griffiths won the Murton ward by-election for a seat on Durham County Council.

Griffiths claimed 50.6% of the vote, gaining the seat from Reform who won 39.6%.

Along with providing a welcome victory over Reform, the by-election win was also Labour’s first gain from any party since last year’s local elections.

Murton (Durham) Council By-Election Result:



🌹 LAB: 50.6% (+17.6)

➡️ RFM: 39.6% (-4.5)

🌍 GRN: 4.8% (New)

🌳 CON: 3.1% (-2.0)

🔶 LDM: 1.9% (-2.3)



No Ind (-13.6) as previous.



Labour GAIN from Reform.

— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) March 5, 2026

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Griffiths said: “I feel like I have continued to do the job here. Reform have never been seen in the ward.

“I have always been a pavement politician and listened to local people. I couldn’t let people down.”

The by-election had been called after former Reform member David Cumming stepped down last year due to work commitments.

This was the third by-election in County Durham to be sparked by a Reform councillor resignation.

Labour now have five members on Durham County Council, which is still controlled by Reform with 60 councillors.

The rest of the council is made up of 15 Liberal Democrats, 14 Independents, two Greens, one Conservative, and one Advance UK representative.