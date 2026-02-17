Now then, this is interesting. Rupert Lowe’s further-right Restore Britain party – launched earlier this week – may have just landed their first hammer blow against Reform, after SEVEN Kent County Councillors announced they would join the political upstarts.

Who has moved from Reform to Restore?

The move has further weakened Reform’s authority in the region, pushing them further towards a humiliating scenario. Should councillors continue to leave the party, Nigel Farage and his colleagues could see the party LOSE control of the county itself.

I am delighted to announce that seven Kent County Councillors have today joined Restore Britain, and they will form an official Restore Britain group on the council.



This is a very important day for our party.



This is a very important day for our party.

There will be many more to come. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) February 17, 2026

Has it come to this? Reform sees majority in Kent dwindle further

It’s well worth remembering that, following their comprehensive victory in the Local Elections, Reform were content use their control of Kent County Council as a litmus test for their ability to govern. However, it has been non-stop chaos in the south-east…

In November, Isabella Kemp became the EIGHTH Reform councillor for the local authority to either be suspended or expelled from their post since May 2025, following the fallout from a leaked video which showed party members profusely rowing with each other in the chambers.

Four other members of Reform were suspended over the incident, chipping away at their hard-earned majority in the process. When they initially swept to localised power, the prospect of them losing that majority seemed unfathomable.

Restore Britain hails ‘very important day’

And yet, here we are. The right-leaning party won 57 of the 81 seats for KCC just nine months ago. Although most of the Reform-Restore defections this evening were from councillors who had already become independents, the former are now down to just 47 seats.

Reform’s loss of 10 councillors has made their majority anything but comfortable. If they lose just six more seats – which could happen by summer if councillors continue to leave at the current rate – the party will lose overall control of the council.

Though Nigel Farage has moved to dismiss the threat of Restore, it poses yet another headache for a party who find themselves fire-fighting week in, week out. With their lead in the polls slipping, the turquoise rosettes could soon be on red alert.