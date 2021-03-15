An MP is reportedly cross referencing constituents’ complaints about the Clapham Common vigil with those who objected to Dominic Cummings driving to Durham during the height of the first lockdown.

According to Guido’s Tom Harwood the MP is filtering out emails from people who kicked up a fuss about both in a bid to ‘point out the hypocrisy of their positions’, even though the two instances are poles apart.

The Prime Minister’s former strategist made a cross-country trip after he developed Covid symptoms in late March, despite the government instructing people to remain at home unless absolutely necessary.

Analysis conducted by University College London (UCL) found that his actions reduced public trust in the government as well as people’s willingness to follow social distancing rules.

One MP tells me they have started cross referencing constituents who have emailed them to complain that the Clapham vigil should have gone ahead with those who also emailed to complain about Dominic Cummings' drive last year – pointing out the hypocrisy of their positions. — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) March 15, 2021

This weekend a vigil was attended by hundreds of people in memory of Sarah Everard, who is alleged to have been brutally murdered as she walked home by a former police officer.

The event in Clapham, south London, was largely peaceful, but scuffles broke out at the front of a crowd as police surrounded a bandstand covered in floral tributes to the 33-year-old marketing executive.

According to a snap YouGov poll 47 per cent of male respondents said the Met Police got it right in banning the gathering, compared to just 39 per cent of women who said the same.

Those over 65 also supported the belief that the vigil should not have been allowed to happen, with 55 per cent of people in that age group opposing it compared to just 24 per cent of those aged 18-24.

