An ex-army man-turned-MP has said there is a ‘good chance’ the country will be in a war ‘before the next election’ in a new interview.

According to Dr Mike Martin, the Liberal Democrat MP for Tunbridge Wells, elected to parliament in the 2024 election, he thinks that ‘there’s certainly more than a 50 per cent chance we’ll be involved in a war before 2030’.

The former British Army officer who served multiple tours of Afghanistan, earned a PhD in war studies and has authored several books on the subject.

In an interview for the Big Issue, he said: “Would we need to conscript? Yeah, we would. Because ultimately, we’re not at a stage yet where you can replace people with drones.

“We’re a long way off from that. Drones are fine, as far as they go, but you still need people to occupy villages, hold ground, and all the rest of it. And that’s not going to change for quite some time.”

Countless experts have predicted when we will be in World War 3 with some believing we are already in it.

Previously, the boss of the planet’s biggest bank warned that WW3 has already begun.

CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon said: “The risk is extraordinary. World War III has already begun. You already have battles on the ground being coordinated in multiple countries.”

The banker pointed to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as cooperation between Russia, China, North Korea and Iran as reasons for his outlook.

The bank’s risk-management team says the economic implications of an uncontrollable global conflict were incredibly grim.

The world’s collection of nuclear weapons is ‘the biggest risk mankind faces’, according to the CEO who put it ahead of climate change.

