The Tory MP for Taunton Deane has taken to social media with a bit of money-saving advice ahead of the festive period.

New polling by Equifax has revealed up to 59 per cent of Brits are looking to rein in their festive spending this year due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The study revealed almost three-quarters (72 per cent) feel the current economic climate has put pressure on their purse strings, with 51 per cent anxious about overspending in case the situation worsens in 2023.

Hot on the heels of Boris Johnson’s kettle hack, Rebecca Pow has shared a way to save a few quid (probably no more than three!) this year.

The tip has ruffled a few feathers with some people being forced to choose between heating and eating due to financial constraints.

Watch the clip in full below:

Another Conservative Party money-saving tip…



This time from Tory MP, Rebecca Pow



And will prob save you even less than Boris Johnson’s new kettle tip…



pic.twitter.com/wcGHgivnHR — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) December 22, 2022

Related: Volodymyr Zelensky receives thunderous applause for inspiring US Congress speech